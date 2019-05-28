Phyllis Ruth Smith



Phyllis Ruth Smith passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Rochester, NY. She was 95 years old. She is survived by her loving daughters Karin Smith of Bellingham, WA and Lauri (Bruce) Van Hise of Rochester, NY; two grandchildren, Demian Smith (Jennifer Erickson) of Rochester, MN and Emma Van Hise of Rochester, NY; two great-grandchildren, Gannon and Ethan Smith of Rochester, MN; and "other son," Larry Brown of Thornton, CO. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles Ray and Ruth Cleaver; her brother Charles "Chuck" Cleaver; her sister Virginia Cook; her husband Theodore "Ted" Smith; and son Mark Smith.



Born in Eugene, OR, Phyllis was raised and spent the first 30 years of her life in Seattle and returned there for another 25 years after the death of Ted. She raised her family in Boulder, CO where she and Ted settled after his service in the Air Force.



After a knee injury in her teens brought her dreams of being a ballet dancer to an end, Phyllis spent her entire life as a devoted fan of ballet and dance in all forms. She was an excellent cook, loved to travel, and was a connoisseur of fine art, music, and film. She loved antiques and made all her homes beautiful and comfortable. She adored reading. Phyllis was a refined and quiet woman with a charming, self-deprecating sense of humor. Her wit and style have left an indelible mark on her family and all who knew her.



A celebration of life will be held in Seattle at a later date.