May 15, 1922 ~ March 5, 2019 Born and raised in Seattle, he was an avid skier and mountain climber. He climbed both Mt. Rainier and Mt. Baker and among many peaks in the Cascades and the Olympics. As a boy scout he achieved the top honor of Eagle Scout. Pierre graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the ski team in 1941. He went to work for Pan American Airlines before entering the Air Force during WWII. He married Doris Jean Behymer July 7, 1944 in Waco, TX. They had four children Steve (Arlene), Peter, Margo Petersen-Pruss (John Pruss) and Nancy. Upon his discharge from the service he helped start West Coast Airlines, which he often said was his "fun job". He and Dorrie bought Angeles Furniture in Port Angeles, with partners Don and Betty Gray. Pierre married Elaine Brassfield August 26, 1966, Elaine had two children Dean Brassfield (Debbie) and Robin McCarville. They owned Pierre Lieurance Interiors in Shoreline until retiring in 1989. Pierre and Elaine enjoyed traveling, spending many winters in Mexico. Summer months traveled Puget Sound, BC and Alaskan waters, on his beloved boat the "Elaina". His love for family was foremost in his life. Pierre had resided in Richmond Beach since 1970, dearly loved his view of the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound. Member of Elks Naval Lodges, Edmonds and Seattle Yacht Clubs, past member of Shoreline Rotary. Pierre was preceded in death by Dorrie, Elaine, Dean Brassfield and Jim McCarville. Pierre is survived by 5 children, 8 grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren and 6 great great great grandchildren. Per Pierre's wishes, there will be no public service.



In lieu of flowers the family requests memories and stories placed on http://funerals.coop/obituaries/pierre-lieurance.html



Donations to: Seattle Children's Hospital 4800 Sandpoint Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105.