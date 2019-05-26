Pierrette D'Amour



Pierrette D'Amour, age 85, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 in Seattle, WA.



Pierrette Vincent was born July 25, 1933 in Lachine, Quebec, Canada, the youngest of 12 children.



She married Claude D'Amour on October 6, 1956 and they had three daughters: Suzanne, Francine and Michele. The couple moved to Seattle shortly after Suzanne was born.



Pierrette stayed at home to raise her family and was active in the PTA and volunteered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in West Seattle, the family's local parish. She loved reading and puzzles and passed her love of literature on to her girls. The family would travel to Montreal often to see the extended family.



In later years, Claude and



Pierrette began to travel more, visiting Greece, China, Ireland, England, and France and especially enjoyed taking cruises.



Pierrette leaves to cherish her memory her children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, her sister Cecile and many other relatives in Montreal.



Services will be held at a later date.



Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019