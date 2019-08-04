Home

May 7, 1978 ~ June 14, 2019

Pieter Vance Wyckoff died in Hong Kong of Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer.

A Seattle native, Pieter traveled the world for his musical career. He attended Garfield High where he studied under Marcus Tsutakawa. He graduated Oberlin College Conservatory, 2000. Received a Masters from Rice University in Music Performance. Played bass trombone with orchestras in the U.S., Europe and Asia. Performed since 2011 with the Hong Kong Philharmonic.

Survived by his wife Jen Shark, parents Richard Wyckoff and Carol Judge, brothers Samuel Wyckoff, Oliver Wyckoff, Zephan Schroeder, mother Madeleine Saenz.

A quiet soul with a passion for music performance who died way too young. He was loved and admired by many and will never be forgotten.

A foundation was established in his name to help patients with brain cancer:

pvwbraintumorfoundation.org.hk Also see www.legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019
