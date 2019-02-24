Resources More Obituaries for Plato Kourkoumelis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Plato Denny (Mellis) Kourkoumelis

1919 ~ 2019



Plato, the son of immigrants from the Greek island of Cephalonia, was born in West Seattle on December 30, 1919. On February 12, 2019, at the age of ninety-nine, he passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his West Seattle home. Plato's first language was Greek and he was always proud of his Greek heritage.



When World War II erupted, Plato enlisted in the Merchant Marine as a purser, where he was stationed in The Philippines and then Japan. After the war, he married and had four children, and worked at IBM. He later moved to Moore Business Forms, where he worked as a District Manager until his retirement.



Above all, Plato will be remembered for his love of his family. He had a very special relationship with each and every one of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Plato traveled the world with his family and friends, and especially cherished his trips to Greece and his boat trips along the coast of Washington and Canada on his son Dan's boat. Though Plato traveled to five continents, he lived in Seattle all his life. He was born in a boathouse on the Duwamish River and passed away in his West Seattle home, with a view of that same river.



Plato was preceded in death by his long-time partner, Carolyn Aiken, his parents Dionysios and



Kyriakoula Kourkoumelis, his brothers Jerry and James Kourkoumelis, and his sisters Helen Kourkoumelis and Dionisia Vassilatos. He is survived by his children Denise Redinger, Dan Kourkoumelis, Karrie Phoenix & Amie Lambert; his grandchildren, great grandchildren, niece, nephews, and cousins.



A private, immediately-family only graveside service will be held. Donations in his memory can be made to his favorite charities, Special Olympics of Washington and The Easter Seal Society. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019