May 5, 1937 ~ November 26, 2019

An Olympia native, Preston graduated from Olympia High School in 1955. He attended the University of Washington, where he was a member of the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He worked for the Boeing Company for thirty-seven years until retiring as Director of Manufacturing Support, Renton Division, in 1998. Returning to Olympia in retirement, he joined the Olympia Rotary Club and enjoyed two decades of fishing, boating, travelling, reading and spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Mary Lee, daughters Valerie, Emily (Ian), and Jessica (Mark), and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for January 2020.

Memorial donations may be made to Long Live the Kings, the Olympia Rotary Club, or a preferred charity.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019
