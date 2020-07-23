Preston R. Paul
Preston R. Paul, age 78 of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at The University of Toledo Medical Center, with his daughters by his side.
He was born on September 24, 1941 to the late Rev. I.C. and Ruth (Fouts) Paul in Lima, Ohio. Preston earned his Master's Degree in Education. He taught at elementary schools in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. He later became a computer programmer and worked for Airborne Express in Seattle, Washington until his retirement in 1996. He was a volunteer at the Seattle Aids Support Group for several years. He moved back to Defiance to be closer to his family in 2004. In his leisure time he enjoyed reading and knitting. Preston will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends and colleagues.
Preston is survived by his two daughters, Heather (Dan) Stover of Indianapolis, IN, and Heidi (Gary) Moser of Defiance. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now, c/o Patty Bishop, 21270 Switzer Road, Defiance, OH 43512. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
or www.Legacy.com
by contacting Heidi Moser at (419) 439-0640.