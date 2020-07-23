1/1
Preston R. Paul
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Preston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Preston R. Paul

Preston R. Paul, age 78 of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at The University of Toledo Medical Center, with his daughters by his side.

He was born on September 24, 1941 to the late Rev. I.C. and Ruth (Fouts) Paul in Lima, Ohio. Preston earned his Master's Degree in Education. He taught at elementary schools in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. He later became a computer programmer and worked for Airborne Express in Seattle, Washington until his retirement in 1996. He was a volunteer at the Seattle Aids Support Group for several years. He moved back to Defiance to be closer to his family in 2004. In his leisure time he enjoyed reading and knitting. Preston will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends and colleagues.

Preston is survived by his two daughters, Heather (Dan) Stover of Indianapolis, IN, and Heidi (Gary) Moser of Defiance. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Conquer Childhood Cancer Now, c/o Patty Bishop, 21270 Switzer Road, Defiance, OH 43512. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com or www.Legacy.com by contacting Heidi Moser at (419) 439-0640.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 19, 2020
Heather, Heidi, and your families,
I am sorry to hear about your fathers death. I was glad that I got to know him a bit when attending family events at the Stovers. He was always warm and freindly towards me. I always enjoyed conversations with him. Praying that you find peace and recall fond memories of the time you had together.
Mary L Weimer
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved