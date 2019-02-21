Home

Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home
1810 Wells Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022
(360) 825-3548
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home
1810 Wells Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022
Priscilla Anderson Woods

Priscilla Anderson Woods Obituary
Priscilla Anderson Woods

Priscilla Woods, 73 of Enumclaw, died February 15, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family and beloved friends. She was born during WWII on March 9, 1945 in Richland, WA to Leif and Myrtle Anderson, where her family was involved in the construction of Hanford Atomic Energy Project. She relocated to Kalispell, MT then to Kennewick, WA where she graduated from high school. Priscilla received her Registered Nursing Degree from Columbia Basin College in 1968. She married Bill Woods November 29, 1968 in Kennewick. They moved to Stanford, CA where she worked as an RN at Stanford University Hospital. They relocated to Limon, Costa Rica in 1970. In 1971 they moved to Astoria, OR where she worked at Astoria Hospital. Over the years, they also lived in Seattle, Puerto Rico, San Francisco, San Diego, San Pedro, Ellensburg and ending up in Enumclaw. Throughout her 50 years of marriage to Bill, and raising their two children, they lived in 18 different homes. She was a lifelong equestrian and gourmet cook.

Priscilla is survived by her husband Bill P. Woods, Jr. of Enumclaw; son Bill Anderson Woods of Redmond, WA; daughter Kristin Woods Munnell (Tim) of Enumclaw; sister Zoe Anderson Reiland of Spokane, WA; and two grandchildren Jackson and Grace Munnell.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Weeks' Enumclaw Funeral Home, 1810 Wells Street, Enumclaw, WA 98022. Pris' cremated remains will be buried in Ellensburg. Please share a memory on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
