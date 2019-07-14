Priscilla Blumenthal Drebin



Priscilla Drebin died peacefully on 7/11/19 just over a month before her 96th birthday. She was born in Seattle, the youngest child of Stanley and Helen Blumenthal's five children, and was raised across the street from Volunteer Park. She attended Broadway High School and upon graduation joined the Coast Guard SPARS to do her part to ensure victory during WWII. She also had a wonderful time with many great stories to tell about her adventures in Palm Beach and Boston where she was stationed. After returning to Seattle she married Harold Drebin 1947. They raised their family in the Mt. Baker neighborhood before moving to Mercer Island and then Bellevue. She is survived by her the children whom she dearly loved and who loved her dearly: Julia Drebin, Carolyn "Rosie" Epstein (Larry), Stanley "Jacov" (Chava) Drebin, and Janine Drebin. In addition there are lots of nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren whom Priscilla adored and who will miss her. If you would like to make a donation in her honor please do so to an organization that espouses the liberal ideals both Priscilla and Harold believed in and supported all their lives, or the . A private service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, 7/17. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019