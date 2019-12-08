Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
6701 30th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
(206) 932-0050
Priscilla M. Amsden

Priscilla M. Amsden Obituary
Priscilla M. Amsden

April 5, 1931 ~ December 3, 2019

Priscilla was born in Seattle to Clifford and Kathleen Miller and was a lifelong West Seattle resident. She attended EC Hughes, Madison and graduated from West Seattle High School, where she met James and they were married in 1949.

She loved her family dearly and is survived by husband James, daughter Cheryl (Jeff) Patterson, son Mark (Kim) Amsden. Grandchildren Garrett (Erin) Patterson, Graham (Sabrina) Amsden, Mallory (Euan) McLean and 4 great grandchildren Audrey, Elaine & Norah Patterson and Hamish McLean. Also survived by her only sister Dolores and her family.

A celebration of Priscilla's life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 6701 30th Avenue S. W.

Seattle, WA 98126

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019
