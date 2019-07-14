Priscilla (Pat) Mitchell



Priscilla (Pat) Mitchell passed away at age 89 in Kirkland, WA, on Friday, July 5th, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Bob Mitchell for 57 years, mother of Lisa, Linda & Brian (Linda Hart) and grandmother of Tiffany Senn and Philip. Priscilla was born May 1, 1930 in Seattle, WA. Rosary and Vigil Services will be held Thursday July 18th at 7:00pm at Holy Family Kirkland & Funeral Mass on Friday July 19th at 11am at Holy Family Kirkland followed by Burial Services at 3:00pm at Calvary Cemetery in Seattle.



She grew up in Green Lake neighborhood, graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948, and in 1952 earned a teaching degree with honors from the University of Washington and taught primary grade students at Laurelhurst Elementary School. She and Bob raised their family in the home they built in Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, please donate to in Priscilla's name. She was preceded in death by father, Engward Hagen, mother Jeannette Rozycki, and brothers Donald and Edward. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019