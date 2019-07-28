|
|
Priscilla Ray "Noni" Hansen
June 26, 1929 ~ July 24, 2019
A wonderful Mom who was filled with love and kindness and was so special to so many. Thank you for everything.
Mom was a member of St. Joseph's OCDS Community which she loved dearly.
Priscilla was preceded in death by Jim, her devoted husband for 67 years.
Survived by her children, Colleen (Dale), John, Paul (Lori), and Dan. Known as "Noni" to 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Thank you to everyone for your warm thoughts and prayers.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019