Priscilla Ray Noni Hansen

Priscilla Ray Noni Hansen Obituary
Priscilla Ray "Noni" Hansen

June 26, 1929 ~ July 24, 2019

A wonderful Mom who was filled with love and kindness and was so special to so many. Thank you for everything.

Mom was a member of St. Joseph's OCDS Community which she loved dearly.

Priscilla was preceded in death by Jim, her devoted husband for 67 years.

Survived by her children, Colleen (Dale), John, Paul (Lori), and Dan. Known as "Noni" to 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Thank you to everyone for your warm thoughts and prayers.

Remembrances may be made to

St. Jude Children's

Research Hospital

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019
