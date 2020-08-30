Prudence V. Fantello
Prudence V. (Vacca) Fantello of Kent, WA died on August 16, 2020 in Federal Way, WA. She was 95 years old.
Prudence is survived by her daughter, Rita M. Nauer (Ron), son Tony Fantello (Kathi), three grandchildren (Tony Fantello, Jr (Hannah), Andrea Daulbaugh (Jon) and Ally Nauer), and two-plus one on the way great-grandchildren (Bennett Daulbaugh, Ezekiel Daulbaugh and baby-girl Fantello), her aunt Italia Vacca Ciampa, her sister-in-law's Gerardina Vacca and Mary (Fantello) Scoccolo, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and friends. Prudence was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Anthony J. (Tony) Fantello, her parents Raffaele and Luisa Vacca, her brothers Vincenzo (Jimmy) Vacca and Crescenzo (Chris) Vacca, and her in-laws, Dominic and Filomena Fantello, and other loved ones, as well.
A funeral service will be held
at St. Stephen the Martyr Parish, Renton, WA on Friday, September 4, 2020. Rosary at 10:15 a.m.; Funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions attendance seats will be limited, and there will be no reception following. Entombment at 2 p.m. at Bonney-Watson Washington
Memorial Park, SeaTac, WA.,
with same COVID-19 attendance restrictions.
For a more complete obituary including information regarding a livestream video feed of the funeral services, please visit www.BonneyWatson.com
