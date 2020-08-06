1/
Quentin Damarcus Ergane Johnson
1975 - 2020
Quentin Damarcus Ergane Johnson

Quentin transcended this life on July 4, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Quentin was born on October 22, 1975 in Bennettsville, South Carolina to the parents Martha Johnson (Sample) and the late David Emmanuel. After graduating in 1999 with a Bachelor of Arts in English with an Emphasis in Writing, Q moved from Columbia, South Carolina to Seattle, Washington and joined AmeriCorps. Living in Seattle, Quentin coordinated and taught literacy classes to elementary aged children and later worked as a Residential Case Manager at the Community House Mental Health Agency (CHMHA). Que was also active in the arts, singing with the Seattle Men's Chorus, the Seattle Lesbian & Gay Chorus, and most recently Puget SoundWorks. Q was a friend to strangers, lovers, colleagues, and admirers from all over. Arrangements are currently being made for a broader online memorial service for friends of Q in late August. Please email quentinergane@gmail.com to receive updates about attending.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
