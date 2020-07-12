Quin Mendoza



Quin Mendoza was born in Nueva Ecija, Philippines in 1945.



He studied Electrical Engineering at National University, graduating Magna Cum Laude. After accepting an offer from Boeing, Quin moved to the Puget Sound area to begin his career of over 35 years with Boeing.



After working on the 737, Quin fulfilled his lifelong dream of completing a Master's in Electrical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He then returned to Boeing and worked on various commercial and military planes until his retirement. While working in Indonesia, he met his soulmate Ning, and they settled down in Bellevue, WA.



Quin strongly believed in the value of knowledge and learning and took pride in his years tackling new challenges at Boeing and teaching and learning with his family. He loved spending time with his family, working on his cars, watching documentaries, and playing guitar. He also loved traveling and planned many trips across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. He was a loving father, a kind brother, and a loyal friend.



Quin passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 and is survived by his wife Ning, four kids Clemence, Anthony, Melanie, and Sean, and two siblings Francisco (Lisa) and Adeliza (Allen). A private burial will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bellevue.



