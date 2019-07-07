R. Lorraine (Boe) Hatfield



Lorraine was born Christmas Day, 1921 in Minneapolis, MN to



Norwegian immigrant parents. She was the middle child of seven



and the last surviving member of her family. Lorraine was raised



and educated in North Dakota. In 1943 she moved to Seattle where she met her husband Junior (Bill, Hat). They married October 1950 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Seattle where they remained members for over 60 years. The two of them owned and operated a small grocery store, Thorndyke Market for 30 years. After retiring they enjoyed cruises to foreign ports.



Lorraine said her legacy is her four wonderful children, Sonia (Sonie) Tress (Brian), Karen Hatfield, Tom Hatfield (Paula Kay) and Paula Edmonds (Gary). She enjoyed her four grandchildren, Brendan (Kerryn), Michael (Andrea), Rachael and Samantha and was thrilled to be able to meet her three great-grandsons, Wyatt, Ryder and James. She passed away peacefully June 16, 2019 after a short hospital stay.



A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday,



July 27 at Advent Lutheran Church, 4306 132nd St SE,



Mill Creek, WA 98012.



If attending please wear bright clothes.



Remembrances may be made to Planned Parenthood, Seattle Children's Hospital, Advent or Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Published in The Seattle Times on July 7, 2019