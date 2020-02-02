|
R. Steven Robertson
R. Steven Robertson of Hunts Point, WA, our beloved Big Papa, passed away on January 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Steve was born in Wichita, KS on September 12, 1949 and moved to Bellevue with his family in 1960. Steve met the love of his life, Stella, in 1966, and they married at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on November 6, 1971. Steve joined Stella and her parents, Bill and Stella Aubin, in operating the family business, the Fun Forest Amusement Park at the Seattle Center. After 44 years at the Fun Forest, they retired. Steve and Stella thoroughly enjoyed their retirement, splitting their time between their homes in Hunts Point and Scottsdale, AZ, and traveling the rest of the world.
Steve loved fine wines and dining, playing golf, Mariners baseball, Seahawks football, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Evie Robertson, and nephews Adam and Spencer Frenette. He is survived by his wife Stella, his two children Melissa and Bret (Whitney), sister Judi (Bill) Frenette, nephews Chandler and Chance, cousins Lynda and Cheryl, and other family and dear friends.
A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Friday, February 14 at 2 PM at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Medina. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020