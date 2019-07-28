|
R. Stewart Phelps
R. Stewart Phelps, 68, beloved father, partner, brother, uncle, and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2019 in London, England from heart complications when he and his better half, Susan Taylor, were on their way home from an unforgettable cruise around northern Europe. The many postcards he sent to friends and family show that his final days were full of joy.
Stewart grew up in Seattle, WA, the son of Sheffield and Patricia Phelps. He graduated from Lakeside School (1969) and Colorado College (1973). Stewart loved the mountains and was an avid and accomplished skier.
Thoughtful, supportive, and loyal, Stewart dedicated his time to friends and family. He always went the extra mile to find that perfect gift (and wrap it perfectly), fix that broken part, cook that delicious meal. He never forgot a person's birthday or anniversary and always attended every play, presentation, and athletic event in which his children or his nieces or nephews participated.
Whether telling a story or offering a dad joke, his youthful spirit was always present. He delighted in golf, cards, dominoes, the ballet, and any movie featuring a spy or a submarine.
Stewart is survived by his partner, Susan Taylor; children, Natalie Phelps (Jeff Word) and Gavin Phelps (Oscar Ortiz); grandchild, Calder Word; sister, Nina Gorny. Preceded in death by his wife, Alexis Phelps; and sister, Cindy Phelps.
A private memorial will be held. Remembrances may be made to Lakeside School or the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019