Rachel Ruth Jacobsen
8 February 1944 ~ 17 January 2020
Rachel Jacobsen (Levy) was born in Palmerston North, New Zealand, to Miriam Benjamin and Morris Levy. She is survived by her husband, Ken Jacobsen, her daughter Sonja Jacobsen, daughter Kiri (Rod) Gabelein, and grandson Lincoln Gabelein. She was pre-deceased by her parents and sister Naomi (Mel) Walker. Survivors include her brother Julian (Susan) Levy of Perth, Australia and five nieces and sister-in-law LaVonne (Linda) Jacobsen.
Raised in Wellington, New Zealand, as a member of the small local Jewish community, Rachel was educated as a teacher and subsequently taught in London, Montreal, and Seattle. She met her husband Ken in Merida, Mexico. They married in Seattle in 1971 and moved to New Zealand a few years later, where both of their daughters were born. After returning to Seattle, Rachel taught in the Seattle Public Schools for over 35 years, primarily at Wedgwood Elementary School, while her husband served as a state legislator from the 46th Legislative District.
In addition to being a beloved wife, mother and teacher, she was a well respected and active participant in the Seattle New Zealand community. In 1979, she and Ken started the New Zealanders of Seattle social organization. More recently, Rachel served as the president of the Seattle Christchurch sister city association where she was instrumental in the development of the New Zealand Forest in the Washington Park Arboretum. In acknowledgment of her efforts, a 40-ft Tawhairauriki tree in the Arboretum was dedicated to her in 2019. In 2011, Rachel was appointed Honorary Consul for New Zealand in Seattle and in 2015 was honored by Queen Elizabeth II with the "Insignia of a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to New Zealand-United States relations."
Rachel was widely recognized for her endless energy, enthusiasm and determination, all of which led to her many accomplishments coordinating groups and promoting success, whether for students, family or organizations. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and affection and the steady stream of visitors she has had in the last year since she suffered a major stroke in late November 2018, that resulted in serious physical and cognitive impairments.
The funeral service will be held
graveside on Thursday, January 23
at 1:00 pm, at the Crown Hill Cemetery (8712 12th Ave N.W. Seattle, WA 98117). A celebration of her life will be held later.
Donations in her name can be made to the Seattle Christchurch Sister City Association and will be used to create a scholarship for students to study in New Zealand. Checks may be sent to the Association at P.O. Box 51059, Seattle WA 98115. Sign Rachel's Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020