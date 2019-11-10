|
|
Rae Tanabe Iwamoto
1945 ~ 2019
Our much loved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and relative to countless others passed away on October 3, 2019. Rae was born and raised in Hawaii but spent most of her adult life in Washington state. Rae is survived by her husband (Robert), her children Ruth Iwamoto (Lucy) in Tacoma and Ken Iwamoto (Karen) in Bolton, MA, her three grandchildren: Grant, Teagan, and Alden, and her brother George J. Tanabe (Willa Jane) and her sister Carol Nagano in Hawaii.
In lieu of a funeral service, the family held a celebration of life in Hawaii and a gathering for friends and family in Tacoma, WA.
The family also requests that any donations be made to your .
Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019