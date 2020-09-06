Ragnar Smith
Ragnar Smith of Magnolia passed away at 90 in his home on August 14, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife of sixty years, Vesla, his sons Erik and Edward, their partners, his young granddaughter, Leila, as well as many cherished friends made during a rich and active life.
Ragnar was born in Uppsala, Sweden in 1930. An enthusiastic young man, artistic in nature, he immigrated to the US to pursue his dream of becoming an architect, landing in New York City aboard the M.V. Britannica in 1955.
In the US, he joinied his twin sister Karin and her husband Edgar Ribi, in Montana. After establishing himself, he began formal studies graduating in 1961 from University of Washington in Seattle with a BA in Architecture. In 1967, after earning his stripes at another architecture firm, he joined Waldron and Pomeroy (eventually Waldron Pomeroy Smith Foote & Akira). There, he became a partner in 1968 and would stay until his retirement in 1995. A consummate professional, meticulous by nature Ragnar made fundamental contributions to the growth and success of the firm.
In 1960, Ragnar met his wife-to-be, Vesla, a Norwegian, at a Norwegian Club dance in Seattle. The couple were married in 1961 and soon after started a family, raising their two boys in the Magnolia area of Seattle, a close knit community where lifelong friendships were made. The young family took frequent pilgrimages to Norway and Sweden to strengthen ties with grandparents and extended family.
Throughout his life Ragnar developed friendships with people who shared his interests. In the large and influential Pacific Northwest flying community, Ragnar was well known and highly respected for his piloting skills, but also for his tireless efforts as a tow pilot and glider flight instructor: a reliable contributor recognized four times by the Seattle Glider Council for "the most outstanding service to soaring in the Pacific Northwest". An aviator for 40 years, he accrued 6,000 hours of flight time in various types of aircraft.
In retirement, Ragnar's mischievous side became more apparent, and he applied himself to volunteer work. One of his most fulfilling endeavors was four years of teaching math at a school for disadvantaged youth in downtown Seattle. He developed ongoing relationships with several students and gave some their first ever flying experience or stood-in for the parents of another at a family event.
Retirement also gave Ragnar and Vesla more time to travel and visit relatives and old friends. Ragnar virtually adopted Vesla's extended family, who embraced him as one of their own, and came to love northern Norway as much as his native Sweden.
Funeral services will not be held at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions. The family asks that donations be made to the Choices Education Group (choices.org/donors
) in honor of the special place that children and mentoring held in Ragnar's heart.
