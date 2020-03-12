Home

Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Cascade Memorial
1109 S 348th St.
Federal Way, WA
View Map
More Obituaries for Raisa Atalyan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raisa Atalyan


1931 - 2020
Raisa Atalyan Obituary
Raisa Grigoryevna (Balayan) Atalyan

January 9, 1931-February 22, 2020

Immigrated to the US from Russia with her son, Valeriy Yur'yevich Atalyan and became a US citizen on 10/18/98. She is survived by her son and grandchildren: Anna Valeriya Kasparova, Dmitriy Strakal Atalyan, Jessica Nicole Kasparova, & Gregoriy Kasparov. Viewing will be held March 13 at Cascade Memorial 1109 S 348th St., Federal Way, WA 98003 @ 1:30-2. www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
