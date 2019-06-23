Raleigh Miles Roark



Raleigh Miles Roark, beloved husband of Beth Preslar, died peacefully at home on Vashon Island on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 76 years of age, after acute onset of leukemia in March. He was born in Torrance CA on January 5, 1943 to Doris Rose Dobson and Howard Miles Roark. His family moved to Mercer Island WA when he was 8 years old, where the family lived on an 8-acre farm and orchard with waterfront. Raleigh spent his life primarily in the Pacific Northwest, living on Vashon Island since 1993. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965 at Fort Carson CO. He obtained a degree in ethnomusicology from UW Seattle but his lifelong interest was hobby computing, which led him to work for the Microsoft Corporation developing the mouse and CD-ROM technologies.



Time spent in Japan for work gave him a lifelong passion for Japanese culture, both traditional and popular. Raleigh also loved France, and reveled in the outdoors, culture and food with his chosen family there.



He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Beth Preslar, and his brother, Chris Boardman, and other family members.



Special thanks to the Vashon Hospice team from Providence and to the Vashon Care Network. A heartfelt thank you to his physician of 23 years, Diana Perkinson MD, for keeping him here and healthy as a kidney transplant and stroke survivor.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vashon Care Network, King County Library System and Vashon Friends of the Library. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary