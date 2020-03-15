|
|
Ralph Angel
May 2, 1951 ~ March 6, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Ralph Angel on March 6, 2020. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and great-uncle. He was a world-renowned poet, the Edith R. White Distinguished Professor at the University of Redlands for 39 years, and a member of the MFA in Writing faculty at Vermont College of Fine Arts. Ralph was an inspiration and mentor to students and colleagues. A lover of literature, nature, art and music, he was a deeply spiritual soul and generous friend. His love for his family and his Sephardic heritage was the essence of who he was. He was loved by everyone for his passion for life, his legendary sense of humor, and the many stories he shared of his extensive travels and life adventures. He will be deeply missed and forever loved. He is survived by his wife Mary Angel, sisters Joanne Angel and Vicki Rosellini (Albert), nieces Courtney Mahoney (Brendan) and Cameron Rosellini, nephews Stanford (Fiance;e Caitlin) and Barrymore (Kerry) Rosellini, great-niece Avery Mahoney and great-nephew William Mahoney. And, his beloved finches, Louie and Trini.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020