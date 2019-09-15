|
|
Ralph Dudley Myers
Ralph Myers, cherished husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, friend, and compatriot, died August 25, 2019 after 98 wonderful and amazing years. Ralph was born in Canada, educated at University of Idaho, and worked as a Boeing engineer. He led a long and fulfilling life, remaining engaged and interested in everything and everyone around him until the end.
Ralph served during World War II in the Canadian Signal Air Corps. While stationed in England he met and married his wife, Jane Hogg, a London school teacher. Together they had 3 children - Michael (deceased 1992), David (Carol) and Elizabeth (Michael).
Ralph's wife Jane was murdered in 1962. In 1964 he married Wanda Butler Ellsworth. Wanda had 4 children: Shanae (Don), Bob (Pam), Steven (Michelle), and Sam (deceased 2012) (Shama). They finished raising their families together in Burien and were married 55 years.
He is survived by his wife, children, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Ralph spent his life absorbing the world. He "never met a stranger", talking with anyone nearby - people in the grocery line, new neighbors, co-workers, friends of friends - no one escaped! He bragged about every family member, their activities and accomplishments, with all he met.
After retiring from Boeing in 1987, Ralph and Wanda spent many years visiting all 7 continents, with extensive travel throughout the US and Canada. In 2002 they moved to Kirkland and later Woodland Terrace in Bothell.
Ralph was a member of several organizations: Masons Lodge, Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and Royal Canadian Legion.
Services will be held September 21
at 11:00 at Northlake Universal
Unitarian Church in Kirkland.
To read about more about Ralph's life adventures visit
https://curnowfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/144449/Ralph-Myers/obituary.html#tribute-start
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019