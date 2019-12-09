|
Ralph E. Davis
September 8, 1939-December 6, 2019
Seattle, Washington - A prince of a man has left a life he loved. Originally from Richardton ND, the youngest son of Minnie and Jack Davis grew up in Ernie's Grove and Benton City WA, and graduated from Kiona-Benton High School (1956) and University of Washington (1961). His career in the janitorial industry took him from the Seattle World's Fair campus to Spokane and New York City with American Building Maintenance. Returning to Seattle, Ralph and his wife Lynn settled into a charmed life at Crescent Beach and owned Dependable Building Maintenance (1990-2005) where Ralph mentored employees and turned customers into friends.
A generous spirit, wine lover, traveler, fisherman, marvelous cook with magical herbs and spices, digger of geoducks, fan of hole-in-the-wall restaurants, practitioner of random acts of kindness, and gardener extraordinaire, his final adventure was hunting truffles in Italy to celebrate his 80th birthday.
Ralph is survived by wife Lynn, children Tami (John), Dan (Jennifer), Kevin (Dona), and Holly (Jay), grandchildren Nikki, John-Mark, Joshua and Eammon, siblings Ruby and Jack, precious pups Chloe and Cammy, and many devoted friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Seattle Rotary Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019