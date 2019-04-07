|
Ralph "Sam" Edward
Born September 26, 1940, passed away February 1, 2019 at 9:10 am of COPD. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Salmon, his daughter Beth Greaterex, son Ralph Richard (Richie) Salmon, Step daughters Tamra (Tami) Foroe, and Hollace (Holly) Johnston, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, also his brother David Salmon and family.
His Memorial service will be Saturday April 20th at
Forest Park Seventh day Adventist Church in Everett, Washington at 2:00 PM:
4132 Federal Ave. Everett, WA 98203. ~ For directions, please use google maps.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019