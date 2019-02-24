Ralph G. Osterman



Ralph Gordon Osterman, 97, passed away peacefully on February 12 in Seattle. Ralph was born in Seattle on December 25, 1921. His parents, Nels and Lena Osterman, had emigrated from Sweden in the late 1800s, and he was quietly proud of his heritage. Growing up in West Seattle, he loved fishing with his Dad and brothers and was an avid fisherman his entire life.



A 1939 graduate of West Seattle High School, Ralph was studying engineering at the University of Washington when he was called up by the military. As an army lineman in New Guinea, he was never sure whether he was safer at the top of a telephone pole or on the ground with the wild boars.



After WWII Ralph completed his electrical engineering degree and began work for Puget Sound Pulp & Timber in Bellingham (later Georgia-Pacific), transferring to Portland, Ore., and Atlanta by his retirement.



Ralph met his lovely wife Maryann at the Trianon Ballroom in Seattle. They celebrated their 60th anniversary shortly before Maryann's death in 2010. Ralph was also preceded in death by his brothers Harry, Roy, Arthur, Carl, and Floyd and his sister Ruby. He is survived by his children Dale (Heather), Dianne Head (Stephen), and Steven (Wendy); grandsons Lucas (Stacy Davis), Alex, and Gordon; and step-granddaughter Zoe Seymour-Turner (Tomas).



A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Foss Home, Seattle, or to the Wild Salmon Center, Portland, Ore.