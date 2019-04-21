|
Ralph George Peterson
Ralph Peterson passed away on April 7, 2019 and lived 103 amazing years.
He was born on March 24, 1916 to George and Annie Peterson in Beaulieu, MN. When asked why he lived so long, Ralph always claimed it was because of the Minnesota water.
On August 8, 1942, he married Ruth Caroline Mohn, the love of his life. They raised four children, Randy (Carla), Joyce Ismon (Tom), Joan Wise (Bob), Mark (Ann), six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Ruth passed away after 66 years of marriage. He also was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Rubie Burns and Lilah Willenburg, his son Randy, and his son-in-law Tom Ismon.
Memorial Services were at Emerald Heights on April, 13, 2019.
Memorial donations can be made to: Swedish Medical Center Foundation, Randy Peterson Endowment for Brain Cancer 747 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122; or Emerald Heights Benevolence Fund, 10901 176th Circle NE, Redmond, WA 98052.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019