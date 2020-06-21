Ralph L. Swanson, Jr.Ralph L. Swanson Jr., 64, of Lake Forest Park, passed away on June 4, 2020.He was born to the late Ralph Swanson Sr., and Phyllis M. Swanson in Seattle. Ralph retired in 2013 after 40 years and loved having the time to spend with his two sons, Jeremy Swanson and Christopher Swanson of Seattle, and their families. He also enjoyed cruising all along the PNW Coast with his wife of 44 years, J'Nell Swanson.Ralph's main focus in life was his family and is survived by his wife, two sons, four grandchildren, two sisters and one brother, along with many nieces and nephews and four great nieces. His wish was for peace, and that people realize we are all one race, human. He was a dear man with a huge heart.To view photos and write a remembrance please visit