Ralyn Joan Baird
October 3, 1938-February 10, 2020
Ralyn Joan Baird left the earth to be with her Creator on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born in Seattle in 1938 to Raymond (Maurice) and Evlyn Baird, and the family eventually moved to Bothell, where she attended Bothell High School and was voted "most intellectual" by her class. In 1957, she attended Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa, met and married (Dr.) Mark Thoman, and together they had six children. After settling in Des Moines, Iowa, Ralyn earned a bachelor's degree in geology from Drake University. She then lived in Columbia, Missouri and worked in the governor's office in Jefferson City, eventually returning to her beloved Northwest, where she worked as a King County unit director and as a congressional office director. In her 50's, Ralyn earned her M.S.W. from the University of Washington, and before she retired, she worked as a private practice therapist in Madison Park.
In addition to being a devoted mother, Catholic and friend, Ralyn was an avid quilter, knitter, activist, gourmet cook, earth mother, writer and gardener. She was a worldly woman, travelling by herself to the south of France for great adventures. Ralyn gave to many charities, and she was proud to have been part of the Order of Carmelites at St. Anthony's parish in Renton, Washington.
Ralyn is survived by her sister, Sandra Davis (Syracuse, NY), six children (Marlisa, Susan, Ed, David, and Janet Thoman, Nancy Nucci), nine grandchildren (Danielle and John Thoman, Gaius, Peter and Elisabeth Nucci, Alex Thoman-Lawson, Heather and Dylan Green, and Lee Schlosser), and two great-grandchildren (Gracyn Lynn Thoman, Ryleigh Ray Green).
Ralyn was loved by many, and her friends and family will hold her in their hearts for Eternity. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thurs., 2/20 at
St. Anthony's, 416 S. 4th, Renton, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020