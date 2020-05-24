Home

Randi Susan Gigrich


1957 - 2020
Randi Susan Gigrich Obituary
Randi Susan Gigrich

In loving memory of Randi Susan Gigrich (Miller). She surrendered her struggle to a long illness on April 28, 2020. Born January 29, 1957 to Fred and Sonja Miller of Mount Vernon, WA. Randi married Von "Dallas" Gigrich on June 18, 1977.

Randi is survived by her husband Dallas, son Brelan, daughter Ranee', and grandchildren Rochelle, Jessie and Brett. Randi made people laugh. She loved all children and always made everyone feel special. During difficulties, obstacles, and stress of losing her daughter, Jessica, she held on, clinging to her faith in God, her love of family and friends, and her own powerful desire to live.

A memorial service for Randi will be later this summer. Thanks to Randi, H.E.A.T. (Home Energy Assistance Team) has provided free heating oil to numerous local families for over 20 years.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020
