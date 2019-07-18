|
Ray F. Jensen
Ray F. Jensen passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday evening, July 15, 2019. Ray was a celebrated Northwest sculptor who looked at life through eyes of wonder. His career spanned over 80 years. He is survived by his wife, Glorea, his children Ann and Kurt, and his grandchildren Sean, Nikko, Makai, Oliver and Zakori. His daughter, Greta, preceded him in passing in 2012. Ray was born in Seattle, April 23, 1929. He grew up in Seattle attending Roosevelt High School, then the UofW for his BA in 1953. Ray received his MFA in 1956 from Cornell. He married Glorea McGregor in 1958 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. He is loved.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 18 to July 19, 2019