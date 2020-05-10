Home

June 11, 1926 ~ April 13, 2020

Ray, a generous, compassionate, multi-faceted man passed away leaving his adored wife, June, son Dale (Linda), two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, predeceased by his daughter Lynne and son Richard. Born in Seattle, Ray graduated from Franklin in 1944, before serving in the Army Air Corps in WWII. He loved many things but none more than his wife June. Ray distinguished himself in commercial art before running the arts program at Seattle Central College. Ray was a prolific fine artist and author-even after going blind at 78. Guest Book @ www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020
