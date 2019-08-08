Home

On July 27, 2019 Ramon (Ray) John Gould passed on to join his beloved high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Susan Gould. To his three children, Kevin, Meredith, and LeaAnn, he was an incredibly caring and active Father - simply the best.

A mechanical engineer by training, his true passion was fly fishing and building bamboo fly rods, authoring three books on the subject. Civic involvement was a hallmark of his life, serving on the Edmonds City Council, Sound Transit Citizen Oversight Panel, the Rotary Clubs of Lynnwood and Alderwood, and the Northwest Fly Anglers Club, to name a few.

Services will be held Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 at Edmonds United Methodist Church.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
