Ray J. Stange
Age 91, Ray passed away on March 13, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He worked for the New York telephone company and then transferred to Seattle's telephone company. He was a great athlete in Tennis, Softball, Basketball, and Pickleball.
Predeceased by 1st wife Barbara and sister Terry; survived by wife Jeannie of 30 years; children: Kevin (Cathy), Karen (Michael Dunbar), Kathy, Kristi (Vic Treckeme), Kara (Les Yocum), Ken (gf Sierra); grandkids: Katie (Clint Butler), Kevin, Jr. (Megan), Emily (Joel Bos), James Dunbar, Hayley Yocum, Oliana, Fletcher Stange; great-grandkids: Rourke, Knox, Van Butler; Cora, Lida Stange; Summit, Maebell Bos; Jordan, Rachelle Dunbar.
Ray loved his huge family and was so very proud of all of them. He made friends everywhere he went. We will greatly miss his warm heart, calm demeanor, generosity, guidance, love and most of all, his wonderful smile.
Come Celebrate his Life with us on
June 22, at Seattle Buddhist Church
1427 So. Main St., from 2-5pm, attire: sports clothes (optional).
Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019