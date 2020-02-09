|
|
Ray Sanfred Wiitala
Ray Wiitala, 93, of Seattle passed away peacefully at Swedish Hospital on January 29, 2020.
A memorial service will be held
at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7,
at Acacia Memorial Park.
Ray is survived by three daughters; Kristal Wiitala of Lacey, Sonja Springer (Shawn) of Edmonds, and Jennifer Wiitala Charles (Kevin) of Hauser Lake ID. Ray leaves behind his wife Dorothy, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, June Rustad Wiitala, his son Erik Wiitala (Tami) and grandson Tyler Young.
For more details, please visit his online obituary at
www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020