Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Acacia Memorial Park
Ray Sanfred Wiitala Obituary
Ray Sanfred Wiitala

Ray Wiitala, 93, of Seattle passed away peacefully at Swedish Hospital on January 29, 2020.

A memorial service will be held

at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7,

at Acacia Memorial Park.

Ray is survived by three daughters; Kristal Wiitala of Lacey, Sonja Springer (Shawn) of Edmonds, and Jennifer Wiitala Charles (Kevin) of Hauser Lake ID. Ray leaves behind his wife Dorothy, ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, June Rustad Wiitala, his son Erik Wiitala (Tami) and grandson Tyler Young.

Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020
