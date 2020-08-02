Raymond Anthony Lagucik
Born November 13, 1928 to Antoni and Helen Grant Lagucik in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; died July 24, 2020 in Seattle.
Raymond joined the Army at 17 and was transferred to Fort Lawton. While stationed at Fort Lawton, he met Elizabeth Hawkins, his wife of 64 years, at a neighborhood dance. Raymond and Elizabeth made their home in Magnolia and were parishioners of Our Lady of Fatima parish.
Raymond's hobbies included fishing and camping. He had an artistic talent and enjoyed drawing and oil painting. He had a passion for gardening. He spent many weekends taking his family on camping and fishing trips, "although some of us went kicking and screaming," we always had some great adventures! Raymond built his home and spent years maintaining and remodeling, it was something he took pride in.
Raymond was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle who loved his family dearly.
Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth in 2011; his brother, John Seibert; his sister Helen Makuch; and two grandchildren, Destiny and Noah Tensae.
He is survived by his brother, Ronald Seibert; sister, Dorothy Neil; five children, Linda Lagucik, Mary Williams, Helen Tensae (Haile), Raymond Lagucik (Alyce) and James Lagucik (Shelli); 10 grandchildren, Serena Carpenter, Michael Williams, Brandon Williams, Jeffrey Weinthal, Raymond Lagucik III, Krystal Sedler, Danielle Curly, Katie Lagucik, Jimmy Lagucik Jr. and Jake Lagucik; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private Graveside services at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery
In lieu of flowers
remembrances can be made to Volunteers of America
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com