Raymond Earl Lundy



Born April 28, 1927 and passed away at home the age of 93 on September 2, 2020. Ray was well known for his love of family, hiking and camping with the kids, vacationing at Cannon Beach, Oregon, plus his love of music, and art.



He leaves behind his beloved wife Janet of 64 years; children, Rich (Coeur d'Alene, ID), Paul (Kingston) and Kathy (Poulsbo); four grandchildren, Shana, Tricia, Jacob, and Marina; four great grandchildren, Jessie, Samantha, Carly Jo, and Jarek, many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents, L. Fred Lundy M.D. and Ruby Leedom, his brother Leroy and Ray's son John.



Ray was born in Seattle and spent most of his life in the Seattle area. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Business Administration and proceeded to embrace the business community with his brilliance. He had many vocations beginning with New York Life even being honored with top sales, was a partner in an automotive speed shop, and retired from Peoples Bank. Ray and Janet enjoyed raising their family in Seattle. In retirement, they traveled both internationally and domestically and he enjoyed reading and gardening.



Ray was involved in many fraternal organizations such as Delta Upsilon Fraternity, Boy Scouts, Masonic Temple and Shriners. Ray was deeply loved and will be missed.



A private memorial service and interment will be held September 14 at 1:00 PM located at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, WA 98155.



