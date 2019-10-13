Home

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Church of the Ascension
Magnolia, WA
Raymond Earle Leonard Jr.


1926 - 2019
Raymond Earle Leonard Jr. Obituary
Raymond Earle Leonard, Jr.

R. Earle Leonard, Jr. lived a full life for 93 years. Born on April 2, 1926, he passed away peacefully with by his side on September 13, 2019. Earle was born and raised in Trenton, NJ and was a proud alumnus of Princeton University. He was in the Navy during WWII and spent the majority of his professional career in the electrical division of Reynolds Metals Company. Earle was an avid golfer and traveler. He was a leader in several organizations including the Episcopal Church, Rotary Club, Ballard NW Senior Center, and Northwest Harvest. He and his wife Connie, who preceded him in death by 4 years, were married for 68 years.

He is survived by his younger sister, Betsy, and his 5 children, Raymond (Barbara), Gary (Jan),

Bruce (Melissa), Susan (Phil), and Eric (Kate) as well as 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Episcopal Church of the Ascension endowment fund or the Ballard NW Senior Center.

Services will be held on 10/20/19 at 3:00 pm at the Church of the Ascension in Magnolia.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
