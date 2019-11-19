|
Raymond Frederick Bade
Raymond Frederick Bade joined the love of his life, Arlene in heaven on November 5, 2019. Born in Seattle he was 3rd of 6. He had 3 children and 2 step children he raised as his own.
Ray was a successful businessman with a zest for life. He worked for many years as a parts mgr.for Ford until he started his own business with Arlene. He lived in many places around the PNW. He especially loved the few years he lived in AZ before moving to Arlington where he began his 10 yr. mission as Arlene's primary care giver. He stood by her side until her death in 2017. His final days were spent near his family in Bellingham.
Ray always had a smile on his face. He was the center of attention wherever he went. He was an accomplished fishermam, boater & pilot. His favorite phrase:skis, wheels or floats summed up his magnanimous personality. He loved his family & friends. His legacy of caring for Arlene was Saintly. He was loved by many & will be greatly missed.
Celebration of life will be Friday,
Nov. 22 at Tahoma National
Cemetery at 10:30am with
a gathering to follow at
Western Plus on the Green in Kent.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019