Raymond G. Howard

Raymond G. Howard Obituary
Raymond G. Howard

February 23, 1928 - January 13, 2020

Raymond Howard passed away earlier this week in his Bellevue home, with his family by his side. He married the love of his life, Mary Lou Jensen, in 1949. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou, his children, Linda (Jim) Kuhlmann and Dennis Howard, 6 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held

at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Bellevue, WA on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
