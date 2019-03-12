Raymond G. Stromer



Raymond G. Stromer passed away on February 24, 2019 at the age of 68. He was born in Seattle, WA on August 11, 1950 to Earl and Rowena Stromer. He graduated from the Roosevelt High School in 1968 and the University of Washington in 1972, where he majored in Business Administration. In 1979 he earned his C.P.A.



Following in his father's footsteps, he worked for the Time Oil Company for 45 years in their business office, rising to the position of Controller before retiring in 2017.



He lived his entire life at the Greenlake area home which his parents owned when he was born. He was an avid sports fan, particularly enjoying football and baseball. For many years, he had season tickets to the Seahawks games.



Ray was a long-time member of the Ballard Elks, the Washington Athletic Club, and the Washington Arms Collectors. He particularly enjoyed his pet cats and collecting spun glass ships. He traveled to Hawaii, Texas, Washington D.C., and the Caribbean.



He was preceded in death by his parents and a half-brother, David Stromer of Wichita, KS. He is survived by numerous cousins, an uncle, a niece and two nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019