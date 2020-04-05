|
|
Raymond G. Sunderland
1936 ~ 2020
Ray passed peacefully at home on Whidbey Island with Lewy Body Dementia. He was raised in Seattle and attended Roosevelt High School.
He was a people person and people were drawn to him for his sense of humor, compassion and zest for living. He was very creative; His beautiful and original jewelry designs were sought out by many. He gave generously to many charitable events.
Ray is survived by his wife Gwen of 35 years, his daughter Lisa Sunderland, step-daughters Kathy Fulmer, Krista Squibb and 10 Grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held later. Remembrances can be made to Hospice, or .
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020