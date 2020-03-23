|
|
Raymond (Ray) Lester Hughes
Ray passed away on March 5, 2020 from metastasized prostate cancer.
He was born in Bend, Oregon on May 10, 1944 to Jay and Marie Hughes. His father worked for the US Forest Services and his childhood years were spent on remote ranger stations until the family moved to the big town of Pendleton, Oregon.
Ray graduated from Pendleton High School, class of 1962. He graduated from Westmont College in Santa Barbara, CA in 1966 with a B.A. in Psychology, where he was a member of the Westmont Warriors Basketball team and the Track team.
In 1967 Ray received his Master's Degree in Recreation from CA State University of San Jose.
After graduating from college, Ray began his career with Safeco Insurance as a Personal Lines underwriter trainee in Burlington, CA. and 48 years later retired as a sales channel VP.
Ray enjoyed travel, Southern Gospel Music and boating. His passion was spending time on his boat Healani, cruising the incredible waters of the San Juan Islands and the Canadian waters.
Ray was a man who had the ability to talk with anyone and make friends with everyone. He "walked the walk" by living his life with generosity, integrity, honesty, kindness, encouraging young people to follow their dreams and always willing to share advice.
Ray leaves behind his wife, Lili and a daughter Natasha and a sister Rosa Lee Pfeiffer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Marie Hughes, sisters Martha Hughes, Rose Marie Ghaffari and brother-in-law Robert Pfeiffer.
Due to the coronavirus, the Celebration of Life scheduled for 3/28/20 has been postponed.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Floyd & Delores Jones Cancer Institute at Virginia Mason Hospital, 1100 9th Ave., C2-HEM, Seattle, WA 98101
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 23, 2020