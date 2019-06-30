Resources More Obituaries for Reed Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Reed Donohue Smith

Reed Donohue Smith, age 65, died Friday, June 21, 2019 as a result of his 7-month battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Theron and Sharon Smith of Walla Walla, WA. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Robin (Roop) Smith, his daughter Courtney (Smith) Montgomery and her husband, Charles, his daughter Casi E. Smith and Blake Tsao, and two grandchildren (Molly 6 and Maxton 5). He also leaves his three sisters, Michele Guess, Casi C. Smith and Shannon Smith McKeown (husband Pat), all from Walla Walla; his aunt Dwyla Donohue of Dayton, WA, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Reed was born September 11, 1953 in Walla Walla, WA. He attended Walla Walla schools, graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1971 and going on to graduate college from Washington State University in 1975 (Go Cougs!). He remained an avid and lifelong "Wazzu" football fan and loved to tease his Husky family and friends, especially around the Apple Cup annual rivalry game!



Reed married his high school sweetheart, Robin Roop Smith in 1975 (even though she was a University of Washington Husky)! Together they raised their twin girls in the Seattle area, settling in Medina, WA for 28 years.... and had many adventures along the way. Reed enjoyed snow skiing, mountain climbing, hiking, biking, fishing, traveling and boating (he especially loved cruising on his boat "Smitty" in the San Juans, Canadian Gulf Islands and Desolation Sound).



Reed started his career in advertising, which eventually led to a marketing position with a seafood company. He quickly migrated to seafood sales and marketing and worked nearly 40 years in the seafood industry, starting his own company in 1998. He and a business partner purchased WorldCatch Foods in 2003 which they sold to Rich Products Corp. (Rich Sea-Pak) in 2006 and Reed remained with Rich Products as a seafood procurement executive, maintaining a Seattle office for the last 13 years. He traveled often and extensively in Asia for his position at Rich's and developed lifelong international friends, as well as his close relationships at Rich's in New York and Georgia.



Most of all, Reed was a family man! He was a very loving husband, father, brother, son and was totally smitten with his grandchildren. He made it his goal this year, while in treatment for his disease, to get to Disneyland for their first time. Nothing brightened his day like a visit, phone call or picture from one of the "littles", but to experience their first trip to see Mickey and Minnie was epic and he was able to enjoy every moment!



He left us much too soon, but his life on this planet has left an enduring and unforgettable mark and enriched all who knew and loved him.



A "Celebration of Life" honoring Reed is planned on July 13, 2019



at The Golf Club at Newcastle



15500 Six Penny Lane,



Newcastle, WA 98059 at 2:00 p.m.



in the St. Andrews Ballroom.



Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019