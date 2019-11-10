|
|
Reed Pangborn
Reed Pangborn was born on August 19, 1968 and grew up on Mercer Island in Washington State, graduated from Mercer Island High School in 1987, graduated from Claremont McKenna College in 1991, married his college sweetheart in 1994 and settled in Phoenix, where he spent the last 21 years enjoying life with his wife and three kids, Ava (19), MacArthur (16) and Boden (12).
He survived a near-fatal heart attack on August 2nd and fought a wicked recovery for 74 days before he passed away on October 14, 2019 at The Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.
Reed was a beloved husband and best friend to his wife Sarah, and they considered themselves soul mates. He was the kindest father any child could ask for and he showered their three kids with love, humor, adventures, positivity, and treats. Reed instilled in them the importance of open-mindedness, integrity, sincerity and finding something to laugh about or enjoy in each situation. His family and friends will miss his comical irreverence and directness. Reed was totally devoted to his family and his friends and having a great time with all of them. He was an accomplished athlete and played football and rugby through college, and was an avid runner, hiker, and skier until his heart attack. Reed loved his work and relished the relationships he built over his 28 years at McCaw Cellular, AT&T and Airgain. Reed's career began doing graveyard shift, part-time work at McCaw and he worked his way up to Executive Vice President of North America for Airgain. His leadership, grit, personality, and intellect will be missed.
Reed would want Sarah and the kids to keep putting one foot in front of the other and to "suck it up buttercup" even though it seems impossible. Reed's wife and children adored him and he adored each of them to the moon and back.
Reed is survived by his wife, Sarah Speer; their three children Ava, MacArthur, and Boden; his father John Pangborn; sister Elyse Pangborn; and brothers Aaron and Max (Erin). Reed was fiercely loved by his in-laws including Anna Lee Speer, James Speer and Christy Speer Curran (Bill). He loved his cousins like siblings and leaves behind many, plus nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles who were always on his radar. He is preceded in death by his mother Elizabeth Felton Norris and his special grandmother Sally MacArthur Pangborn.
Reed's celebration of life service will be at 4:00pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at
Camelback Golf Club, 7847 N.
Mockingbird Ln., Scottsdale 85253
He enjoyed Friday afternoons and
a nice golf course, so it is fitting.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019