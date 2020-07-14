1/1
Reginald S. Koehler III
1932 - 2020
Reginald S. Koehler III

Reginald S. Koehler III ("Reg") passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in Kennebunkport, Maine on July 10, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Bellevue, PA on December 29, 1932 to Reginald S. Koehler, Jr. and Esther Hawken Koehler, he grew up outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and graduated from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh (1950), Yale University (1956), and from Harvard Law School (1959). Reg also served on the front lines in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1952-1954.

At Yale Reg met Ann Ellsworth Rowland of Greenwich, CT, the love of his life for more than 64 years. Together, they raised three children in Bronxville, NY -- Vicky, Cindy and Robert, who gave them eight grandchildren.

Reg practiced law for 58 years, from 1959 until his retirement in 2017, and became known nationally as a leading expert in the field of Trusts and Estates. He began his career at Davis, Polk & Wardwell in New York City, before joining Donovan Leisure Newton & Irvine in 1972 to assume the leadership of its Estates practice. While there Reg was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Trusts and Estates and spoke and wrote frequently on his field of specialization. In 1984 Reg and Ann moved to Seattle, WA where Reg joined the firm of Perkins Coie. During his career he was admitted to bar membership in seven states as well as the US Supreme Court.

Throughout his life, Reg was involved in many community service activities. His greatest commitment was to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, where he served for 17 years on the Board of Trustees. As a lifelong Episcopalian he was also active in parish affairs in the various communities in which he lived, including the Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Seattle, and the Vestry of St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, Maine. Reg and Ann also loved to travel, particularly to France, where they cultivated a love of fine wine. Reg was a member of the Chevaliers du Tastevin and the Chaine des Rotisseurs.

Reg is survived by his wife Ann and their children, Victoria Lamarre (Mark Lamarre) of Kennebunkport, ME, Cynthia Koehler (John Bernstein) of Newtonville, MA, and Robert Koehler (Jennifer Koehler) of El Dorado Hills, CA, together with eight grandchildren: Haley Ornitz, Whitney Clark, Caroline Clark, Meredith Clark, Samuel Bernstein, Benjamin Bernstein, Ryan Koehler and Nolan Koehler. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Hansen, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Reg's memory to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Philanthropy, Mail Stop J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109, or to a charity of your choice. A private memorial service will be held at St. Ann's Episcopal Church in Kennebunkport, ME.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Reg's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043. www.bibbermemorial.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Bibber Family
