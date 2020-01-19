|
Reinhard Gunnar Schuster
Reinhard Gunnar Schuster, 65, of Winthrop, WA, passed away on January 4, 2020 in Brockville, Ontario, Canada.
Reinhard was born in Chatham, Ontario, Canada to John and Rosalie Schuster on July 12, 1954. He moved to Washington state in 1986. He recently retired from Boeing in Everett, WA.
Reinhard is survived by his children, Jonathan Schuster of Issaquah, WA, Charlie Aleman of Brooklyn, NY and the late Gunnar Schuster. He is survived by one brother and three sisters in Ontario, Canada. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Donna Marie of Issaquah, WA, and his best friend Keith Greenslade, of Brockville, Ontario, where he was vacationing when he passed. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Gunnar.
Reinhard loved creating and working with his hands. He was a solitary man who enjoyed nature and the earth, though his great love for his family was always present. In a time when divisiveness seems to be the norm, he was a beautifully decent man who approached all things in life with an open mind, an open heart, and a gentle willingness to grow and change. His life was led simply, and in a way time has almost forgotten; a life led with dignity, lifelong commitments, and a pride in hard work and rough hands. He will be greatly missed.
Reinhard's ashes will be released into the Methow river in eastern Washington, as per his wishes.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020