Remedios (Reme) Abellia Bacho
Remedios (Reme) Bacho, after a lingering illness, passed away peacefully at 95 on August 21, 2019. She was one of the founders of the International Drop In Center, which provides services to low income Filipinos and others. She is survived by her children Peter, Norris, and Irma; her grandchildren Anna, Alejandro, and Vincent; and her great-grandchildren Gabriella & Charlie.
The Rosary will be at
Evergreen Washelli
11111 Aurora Avenue North on September 6th at 7:00 PM.
The funeral will be at St. Mary's,
611 20th Ave. S., September 7th at 1:30 PM. Interment will be at
Cavalry Cemetery
5041 35th Avenue NE.
Remembrances can be sent to
YouthCare.org. Sign Reme's on-line guestbook at www.Legacy.com
